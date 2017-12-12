Palak Muchhal breaks Jay Bhanushali's heart

MUMBAI: Everyone has seen Jay Bhanushali as a charming person, who is well versed with his words and plays a perfect host to any show right from the Dance India Dance to The Voice India Kids 2. What people like the most about this host are his gimmicks to entertain the viewers.

On &TV’s singing reality show Bhanushali is usually seen flirting with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo singer and coach Palak Muchhal. But, the coming episodes will bring a new twist to this brewing romance.

First, composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya will christen them as Tom and Jerry, given their love-hate relationship. And before this settles Palak will put Bhanushali’s efforts in vain by calling him 'Bhaiya' (Brother). Jay will be all heartbroken.