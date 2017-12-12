'Guitar Sikhda' is for all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill who is known for his songs like Bapu Zimidar, Lancer, Snapchat, Ikk saal, Pyaar Mera, Gabroo, Ajj Pher Ohi Hoya, has released his new track Guitar Sikhda.

“Guitar Sikhda is a Punjabi romantic track. The lyrics and composition given to this track are quite simple, even the non-Punjabis can understand and enjoy it. When I first heard the song I felt it was for me and I had to do it,” says Gill.

On the music given to the track he states, “There is a lot of melody, while the composition is simple. From the time I recorded for this song, it hqaqs been playing on loop for me. Also, I feel that anyone who listens to this track will definitely put this track on a repeat mode.”

He further adds, “This song is dedicated to all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends. If you know to play the guitar and sing as well this will be the best way for you to impress a girl. B Praak had already set the beats to this song. When I heard this song I was like ‘I will do this song first’ and then will continue with my other songs.”

The singer is ready with his Bollywood debut track Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns which will be releasing in 2018. He has also recorded a song with Neha Kakkar and Baadshah which will be releasing between January- February.

Click here to view the song: