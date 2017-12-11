Yo Yo Honey Singh is terming his next to be a Nuclear Weapon

MUMBAI: It's been a while since Hridesh Singh, best known as Yo Yo Honey Singh has given its fans a chance to tap their feet on his songs. It was in 2016 when the rapper gave a few songs numbers to the Bollywood music Industry.

Not keeping the fans wait any longer, the singer is all set to launch his new song, and the Music sensation has promised to deliver a nuke with his next treat.

The trendsetter recently shared a music video of his friend Jazzy B on his Facebook and also mentioned that he is soon coming up with his new track. The singer wrote, “Listen jazzy phaji s bamb song n wait for my nuke.”

The music sensation has been spending nearly 12 hours a day in studios in making new songs and is leaving no stones unturned.

Honey Singh has been winning hearts with his sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat to name a few and has truly become one of India's most loved music artists.