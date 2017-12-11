'MixTape Punjabi' hits YouTube with Sharry Mann and Gupz Sehra

MUMBAI: The much awaited T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi has finally begun. The first episode of this musical series features Punjabi mundas Sharry Mann and Gupz Sehra, they’ve performed on their original songs 3 Peg and Label Black respectively.

Sharry shares, “T-Series’ MixTape Punjabi provides all our community artistes a platform to connect with one another and meet new artistes as well. We usually perform in Punjab and have shows overseas leaving us with little scope to visit Mumbai. Shooting this episode and presenting our songs in a new avatar was a lot of fun as we performed with extremely talented people who complimented us very well.”

Gupz says, “MixTape Punjabi is a good opportunity for us to entertain a new audience wherein we collaborate and perform live. Our community is already known but medium will give a further push to our Punjabi language and music.”

Both further commented, “The initiative of launching a special Punjabi version through a digital medium will help us increase our reach to untouched and unheard corners of the world.”

Music Director of the show Abhijit Vaghani says, “After the success of T-Series MixTape Season 1 and it receiving over 200 million plus views, we decided to work on a special edition of MixTape and thus started work on the Punjabi version almost immediately, thereafter. Working with these artistes who are so renowned in Punjab, was extremely humbling. We gave them a lot of creative liberty to work on their songs and being from the same ‘pind’, their chemistry shows as they create a tadkedar version.”