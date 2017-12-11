RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2017 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

Meet Bros scout for new talent at Ciclo Bar and Cafe

MUMBAI: It’s time to hunt for new places to showcase your talent instead of standing in big queues for auditions. A restro-pub in Gurugram called the Ciclo Cafe recently invited the famous music composer brothers of Bollywood music industry, Meet Brothers well-known in the Punjabi pop music space to hunt new music talent in the city.

Ciclo offers a lively affair that includes, Karaoke Nights, Ciclo Fashion Nights as well as the Clash of Bands for the more musically inclined. Meet Brothers who have always expressed their love and bond for music visited Ciclo Bar and Cafe to promote the weekend events and to scout the upcoming talent from ‘Ciclo Karaoke Nights’ and ‘Ciclo Clash of Bands.’ Meet Brothers were seen enjoying sumptuous food and loving the theme of the restaurant during their visit.

Meet Bros said, “We are happy to be in the city where people are enthusiastic about Bollywood music. We are passionate about food, music and fitness and when Dimple Ghosh invited us here, it just sounded like the perfect match. Over the course of our carrier we have always tried to identify new stars and for the same reason we are here, to scout for young talent through ‘Ciclo King and Queen of Karaoke’ and ‘Ciclo Band Clash’. The participants of the Karaoke competition will get a chance to sing in our upcoming songs and the Band clash participants will get a chance to be a part of one of our musical tours. The team at Ciclo will keep sharing the links with us and if we see the talent, the same will be invited to our studios in Mumbai for further training.”

“‘Ciclo King and Queen of Karaoke’ and ‘Ciclo Band Clash’ is our initiative to promote young musical talent in the city. We are happy to have Meet Brothers here and thank them for supporting our endeavours, as also the team for putting together this show,” said Ashish Thadani, CEO at TI Concepts, which owns and operates Ciclo Cafes.

The 3-month-long revelry has been rolling at Ciclo Bar and Café, Sector 29, Gurugram which is curated by the power packed and spontaneous Dimple Ghosh. The weekend bonanzas consist of ‘Ciclo King and Queen of Karaoke’ every Friday, ‘Ciclo Fashion Night’ every Saturday, for the fashionistas and ‘Ciclo Band Clash’ every Sunday.

