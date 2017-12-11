RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2017 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

I feel Haryanvi rap is much better than Hindi: Rosh

MUMBAI: Rosh is a rapper; musician and a writer all bundled in one. His debut original, Chillum, is one of the most popular viral tracks having garnered over eight million views on YouTube. He has also composed the title track Goosebumps of the Jackie Chan, movie Kung Fu Yoga. His music caters to the youth of today and specializes in Hip Hop, Reggae, Urban Desi, Sufi and Bollywood. Born and brought up in Haryana Rosh has introduced Haryanvi rap in a unique style and it shows in his songs.

He says, “People really don’t accept Haryanvi music immediately, unlike Punjabi or Bollywood rap. So, practically it was a challenge for me to get Haryanvi rap and portray it in my song. Haryanvi is a very powerful language and to showcase it we need good music. If you don’t have good music, people won’t like it as it’s a raw language. This is the reason I always plan to work on my music first. I try to bend my music just the way Drake and Wiz Khalifa do it, and this music turned out to be really good.”

He further adds, “There are a lot of things which are taken to be into consideration like good music, composition and voice texture. One must always consider the concept (story-line) first and then work on the other elements.My voice texture is thankfully good and people like it. This is how I blend Haryanvi rap and the final result turns out to be really good.”

There are a lot of slangs used in Rosh’s song, to which he says, “In North India people like those Haryanvi slangs and if we use it in our rap with good Tuk Bandi, it turns out to be different from other raps. Mostly in Bollywood slangs aren’t used, so ideally Haryanvi raps turn out to be interesting and people enjoy it. Every rap with a different language does carry some slang with it. Also, in movies like Dangal, Sultan, Haryanvi slangs have been used in dialogues. Overall I feel Haryanvi rap is much better than Hindi rap."

