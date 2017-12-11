Ellie Goulding smitten by new beau

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding is reportedly smitten with her new boyfriend Caspar Jopling.

Goulding is getting serious with the art dealer and has been staying more in New York so that she can spend more time with him, reports thesun.co.uk.

"It's a big commitment but Ellie doesn't want to endure a transatlantic romance. She is in the fortunate position where her job enables her to be based in different countries when her schedule isn't packed with promo duties and shows," the source said.

The source added: "Currently it's much easier for her to travel than it is for Caspar, and Ellie is willing to put the work in. Any free time she has is mainly spent in New York and it really helps that she loves spending time there.

"She hasn't moved over full-time as she still has her pad in London but who knows what the future holds?"

(Source: IANS)