RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Dec 2017 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Ellie Goulding smitten by new beau

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding is reportedly smitten with her new boyfriend Caspar Jopling.

Goulding is getting serious with the art dealer and has been staying more in New York so that she can spend more time with him, reports thesun.co.uk.

"It's a big commitment but Ellie doesn't want to endure a transatlantic romance. She is in the fortunate position where her job enables her to be based in different countries when her schedule isn't packed with promo duties and shows," the source said.

The source added: "Currently it's much easier for her to travel than it is for Caspar, and Ellie is willing to put the work in. Any free time she has is mainly spent in New York and it really helps that she loves spending time there.

"She hasn't moved over full-time as she still has her pad in London but who knows what the future holds?"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ellie Goulding Caspar Jopling New York
Related news
weekend
News | 25 Nov 2017

The Weeknd gifts $500,000 chain to Future

MUMBAI: Singer The Weeknd has reportedly gifted a $500,000 chain to his friend and rapper Future on his 34th birthday.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2017

Sub-sections of genres confusing: Norwegian DJ Kygo

MUMBAI: Known initially as the "tropical house" artiste, Norwegian DJ and record producer Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll, who goes by the stage name Kygo, is now counted among the top disc jockeys in the world.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

Things you must know before attending Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran will leave his fans swooning with his signature set up - one man, one stage and the performance of a lifetime.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Arijit amazed by Arjun's cover of 'O saathi'

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh, who originally sang O Saathi for this years film Shab, found Baaki Baatein Peene Baad hitmaker Arjun Kanungo’s cover of the love ballad to be equally good.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Niall Horan not ready for kids

MUMBAI: Singer Niall Horan is not ready to follow in the footsteps of his One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne by having children yet.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
93.5 RED FM adds awards category for 'Mumbai Khadde Mein' and CSR for 'Bajao for a Cause'

MUMBAI: Awards, 2017 Superhit 93.5 RED FM wins two awards at the fourth th edition of Indian Markread more

Press Releases
BIG FM launches its Christmas initiative BeSanta for the second consecutive year
, , ,

MUMBAI: BIG FM has launched the 2nd season of its highly appreciated social initiative BeSanta fread more

Press Releases
Source Audio launches PodcastMusic.com which provides hassle-free music licensing for podcasts

MUMBAI: Source Audio has announced the launch of PodcastMusic.com.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music champion The UK Asian Urban Talent 'In The Mix'

MUMBAI: B4U Music are thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new show titled In The Mixread more

News
9X Jalwa launches morning show 'Ask Mona'

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa will be airing morning request show titled Ask Mona.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Birthday Special: Best songs of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood has lot of voices, some of which are nice to our ears and some, which our ears always want to listen to. This voice which is known...read more

2
Shabana, Javed Akhtar clock 33 years of marriage

MUMBAI: Shabana Azmi and lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on Saturday completed 33 years of togetherness, and the veteran actress-social activist says...read more

3
Focus on fans rather than haters: Shirley Setia on cyber bullying

MUMBAI: YouTube star Shirley Setia, who shot to fame in 2013 with her own version of the love anthem Tum Hi ho, says she often gets bullied online...read more

4
Band Of Boys reunite

MUMBAI: Remember Meri Neend Ud Gayi Hai, Gori, Nain Katari, obviously everyone remembers these songs, nobody can ever forget them, because these...read more

5
Said no to 'Soorma' two-three times: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Clad in the uniform of the Indian Hockey team, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh showed off his sports skills on field here while shooting for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group