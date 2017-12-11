RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2017 16:52

Birthday special: Memorable songs of Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: The tragedy king of Bollywood, actor Dilip Kumar’s contribution to the movies will always remain unchallenged. His roles in movies like Naya Daur, Mughal- E- Azam, Shakti, Ram Aur Shyam and many will remain in the hearts of the audience.

This living legend has turned 95 today, and on his birthday we bring to you some of his most beautiful songs.

Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri- Naya Daur

Nain Ler Jaaihe Kri To Manwa Ma Kasak-Ganga Jamuna

Suhana Safar Aur Ye - Madhumati

Chhoti Si Umar Mein Lag Gaya Rog- Bairaag

Zindabad Zindabad Ae Mohabbat - Mughal - E - Azam

Maan Mera Ehsan- Aan

Yeh Mera Deewanapan Hai- Yahudi

Aye Sanam Tere Liye - Karma

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka- Naya Daur

Imli Ka Boota- Saudagar

Maang Ke Saath Tumhara- Naya Daur
                                        


 

Dilip Kumar Bollywood Tragedy King Birthday
