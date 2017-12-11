Birthday special: Memorable songs of Dilip Kumar
MUMBAI: The tragedy king of Bollywood, actor Dilip Kumar’s contribution to the movies will always remain unchallenged. His roles in movies like Naya Daur, Mughal- E- Azam, Shakti, Ram Aur Shyam and many will remain in the hearts of the audience.
This living legend has turned 95 today, and on his birthday we bring to you some of his most beautiful songs.
Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri- Naya Daur
Nain Ler Jaaihe Kri To Manwa Ma Kasak-Ganga Jamuna
Suhana Safar Aur Ye - Madhumati
Chhoti Si Umar Mein Lag Gaya Rog- Bairaag
Zindabad Zindabad Ae Mohabbat - Mughal - E - Azam
Maan Mera Ehsan- Aan
Yeh Mera Deewanapan Hai- Yahudi
Aye Sanam Tere Liye - Karma
Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka- Naya Daur
Imli Ka Boota- Saudagar
Maang Ke Saath Tumhara- Naya Daur