Bieber's mother shares 'special bond' with Gomez

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette says she has a "special bond" with his girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Gomez, 25, has rekindled her relationship with Bieber, 23. His mother is happy about their reconciliation.

"I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything (he does), if he loves her I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious.

"I can't really speak on their relationship, that's between them," Mallette told people.com.

Mallette believes being in a serious relationship keeps Bieber more "grounded".

"I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded. I think there's so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it's important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them," she said.

Gomez split from The Weeknd last month.

(Source: IANS)