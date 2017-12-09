RadioandMusic
News |  09 Dec 2017 15:24 |  By RnMTeam

Said no to 'Soorma' two-three times: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Clad in the uniform of the Indian Hockey team, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh showed off his sports skills on field here while shooting for the upcoming biopic Soorma  a film that he initially said no ‘two-three times’.

Diljit, who will be seen as former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh in the Shaad Ali directorial, said he earlier offered Sony Pictures Networks India to do a film for free rather than being a part of Soorma.

"The producers approached me for this film. At first, I thought I should not be a part of Soorma. I said no to them two-three times," Diljit told IANS on Friday.

"But then I thought they are big people, so I should go to their office and say no otherwise they will feel that I am being arrogant. Then I went to their office and said, 'Brother you can make me do any film, but not on hockey'."

"Earlier there was one film ('Chak De! India') on hockey and another one (Akshay Kumar's 'Gold') is in the making.  'I will do another film for free'. But, till that time I didn't know the story of Soorma. I just knew that a film on hockey was being made," he added.

Diljit, who has previously appeared in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab and Phillauri, said he later joined Soorma after hearing the journey of Sandeep Singh.

"Producers were pretty convinced about having me in this project, so I thought about reading the story once. When I read it, I felt that hockey is just a part of it and his (Sandeep Singh) story is more than that. So, I thought I should work for that other parallel story and hockey these people will eventually make me do. I didn't take any tension about playing hockey, Diljit said.

Diljit was shooting with real life hockey players at the stadium here. The shot also featured actor Vijay Raaz, who will be seen as Diljit's coach in the movie.

"Today we shot for a segment in the film where he (Sandeep Singh) goes on an international tour to Poland and plays a tournament there. There he emerges as the player of the tournament and highest goal scorer. We shot for the India and Pakistan game," Shaad Ali said.

"We have just got into the hockey segment. All the other drama and talkie in the film is over. The film is almost finisheda We are into last 10 days of shooting. The film will be ready by March. It will release in July," he added.

Ali shared that he has not tried to show Diljit as Sandeep and gave him full liberty as an actor.

"I have not tried to make Diljit look like Sandeep. He has tried everything on his own. If people will find some resemblance then that's good for them. I can't, as I'll be practical and see Diljit and Sandeep as two different people every day Nobody knows what Sandeep looks like.A It's just that they have something in common, which is natural," Ali said.

Soorma will also feature actress Taapsee Pannu.

(Source: IANS)

