Hans Raj Hans to perform with son

MUMBAI: Hans Raj Hans will perform with his son Navraj Hans on ‘T-series Mixtape Punjabi’.

They will revive iconic songs, Ae jo sili sili aundi and Narazgi.

"This is the biggest feeling for a father... singing along with his son on such a big platform. It is a nostalgic feeling for me working with T-series on Ae Jo Sili Sili. This song was my first few songs with Gulshan Kumar, and to recreate it today is a great feeling," Hans Raj said in a statement.

Navraj is eagerly awaiting to perform with his father.

"It is a dream come true. I would always dream of collaborating with my dad whom I idolise. I would never have the courage to approach my dad directly. It is a very prestigious moment and a lifetime opportunity for me," he said.

The episode, featuring them, will go live on December 14 on T-series' YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)