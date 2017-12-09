RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Dec 2017 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

Focus on fans rather than haters: Shirley Setia on cyber bullying

MUMBAI: YouTube star Shirley Setia, who shot to fame in 2013 with her own version of the love anthem Tum Hi ho, says she often gets bullied online but chooses to ignore that and focus on the people who shower her with love.

The Indo-Kiwi singer has over 1.6 million subscribers on the video- sharing site and thousands of followers on Twitter. While Shirley hails the digital platform, she also admits to being a victim to cyber bulling.

Asked if she gets bullied online, the singer told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Oh yes. There are a lot of stories. I love constructive criticism because it would help me, but sometimes people. I don't know what they think while commenting. I am a human being and I have feelings. I do feel bad when I read such comments. Fans have supported me but others (when they post harsh comments), it does affect me. I wonder why can't they see the amount of effort I am putting in."

Her way of dealing with criticism online is to simply ignore it.

"I don't reply. Sometimes, I have noticed that these guys write hateful comments to get your attention. When they get it, they apologise. You should give attention to people who care about you rather than to haters," she said.

On dos and don'ts for aspiring singers taking the digital route, she said: "Do whatever you have to and be spontaneous. Don't listen to the haters."

But she says nothing comes easily.

"You have to work hard," said the singer, who moved from Auckland to Mumbai last year.

"I literally came to Mumbai not knowing anybody. I don't have relatives here. Back then, I didn't know anyone from the industry. There were moments when I felt low and that nothing was working out. I guess you just need to work hard and believe in yourself. If you want to be something, it will happen. It will obviously take time," she said.

Language was not a problem for her.

"Even though I was in New Zealand, I spoke in Hindi. My Hindi is pretty okay. That's because my parents speak in Hindi all the time. My mother is from Goa and dad is from Haryana.

"I used to watch a lot of Hindi movies at home and listen to songs. I always feel connected to Hindi music in some way or the other," she said.

But her decision to shift to India was considered to be a ‘crazy’ step by her parents.

"I just think that in any creative field, there is no specific pathway to follow. You kind of create your own pathway and go with the flow," she said.

Since then, she has gone beyond doing covers of chartbusters. Apart from making her debut in Bollywood with the track Disco Disco, she has also released her own songs like Koi Shor and Tu Mil Gaya.

"I am focusing on originals more. I feel they help me to express myself much better," said Shirley.

The young singer is also looking forward to performing at the multi-genre concert Enchanted Valley Carnival, now Comio EVC Mumbai 2017, which has shifted its venue from Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra to Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

"My journey of performing in India started with EVC last year. I was so happy with the response. I am excited to perform again (on December 17). I have my own band and this time, it's in Mumbai," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shirley Sethia Convention and Exhibition Centre Goregaon Mumbai Koi Shor and Tu Mil Gaya Goa Haryana New Zealand Youtube
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2017

Hans Raj Hans to perform with son

MUMBAI: Hans Raj Hans will perform with his son Navraj Hans on ‘T-series Mixtape Punjabi’.They will revive iconic songs, Ae jo sili sili aundi and Narazgi.

read more
camila
News | 09 Dec 2017

Camila Cabello to release debut album 'Camila'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello will release her self-titled full-length debut, Camila [SYCO/Epic Records], on 12 January 12, 2018. The pre-order just went live today.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2017

Ustad Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan collaborate for 'Itihaas'

MUMBAI: Hindustani classical music which was lost somewhere in between the new genres of music is making its way back with amazing collaborations.

read more
Diljit Dosanjh
News | 07 Dec 2017

Diljit Dosanjh to release new single in December

MUMBAI: Social media is the best way for celebrities to not only give their updates but also be in touch with the fans by replying to their messages.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2017

Armin van Buuren offers masterclasses to aspiring DJs

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren has teamed up with online education platform MasterClass to offer aspiring DJs and producers access to some of his tricks of the trade. The DJ announced his new venture on his Facebook account.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
93.5 RED FM adds awards category for 'Mumbai Khadde Mein' and CSR for 'Bajao for a Cause'

MUMBAI: Awards, 2017 Superhit 93.5 RED FM wins two awards at the fourth th edition of Indian Markread more

Press Releases
BIG FM launches its Christmas initiative BeSanta for the second consecutive year
, , ,

MUMBAI: BIG FM has launched the 2nd season of its highly appreciated social initiative BeSanta fread more

Press Releases
Source Audio launches PodcastMusic.com which provides hassle-free music licensing for podcasts

MUMBAI: Source Audio has announced the launch of PodcastMusic.com.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music champion The UK Asian Urban Talent 'In The Mix'

MUMBAI: B4U Music are thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new show titled In The Mixread more

News
9X Jalwa launches morning show 'Ask Mona'

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa will be airing morning request show titled Ask Mona.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hope our industry starts making timeless classics again: Salim-Sulaiman

MUMBAI: Salim-Sulaiman feel that a trend is made only if it is liked by the masses and the same is happening with remixes. However, they hope that...read more

2
Rescued cats chance to star in music video

MUMBAI: Adopted a cat? Your feline now has a chance to star in a music video.In honour of International Animal Rights Day, which falls on 10...read more

3
Hannah announces all new PLAY tour for 2018

MUMBAI: Hannah Wants has announced her brand-new PLAY tour, continuing her popular concept across a varied run of locations in 2018, touring some of...read more

4
Pioneering Alt-electro Rock Band Pentagram announce their return

MUMBAI: Early pioneers of indie in the country, Pentagram announce their return to the stage with a headlining performance at Bacardi NH7 Weekender...read more

5
Easy and difficult to be one-man band: Youngr

MUMBAI:  One-man band musician Dario Darnell, popularly known as Youngr, says it is both easy and difficult to do a solo act."It is easy because you...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group