Birthday Special: Best songs of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
MUMBAI: Bollywood has lot of voices, some of which are nice to our ears and some, which our ears always want to listen to. This voice which is known for his versatility in singing, the voice which has given N number of hits, is the voice of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Rahat Fateh Khan the singer who is known for his songs like O Re Piya, Mann Ki Lagan, Jag Ghoomeya, Jiya Dhadak Dhadak and many others has turned 43 today.
Radioandmusic.com brings to you some of his beautiful songs which will make your day better.
Afreen Afreen
Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye
Mere Rashke Qamar
Mann Ki Lagan
Jag Ghoomeya
Main Jahan Rahoon
Naina
Dil To Bacha Hai Ji
Saaiyaan
O Re Piya
Sajdaa
Ajj Din Chadheya
Teri Meri Prem Kahani
Radioandmusic.com wishes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan a very happy birthday.