Birthday Special: Best songs of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood has lot of voices, some of which are nice to our ears and some, which our ears always want to listen to. This voice which is known for his versatility in singing, the voice which has given N number of hits, is the voice of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Rahat Fateh Khan the singer who is known for his songs like O Re Piya, Mann Ki Lagan, Jag Ghoomeya, Jiya Dhadak Dhadak and many others has turned 43 today.

Radioandmusic.com brings to you some of his beautiful songs which will make your day better.

Afreen Afreen

Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye

Mere Rashke Qamar

Mann Ki Lagan

Jag Ghoomeya

Main Jahan Rahoon

Naina

Dil To Bacha Hai Ji

Saaiyaan

O Re Piya

Sajdaa

Ajj Din Chadheya

Teri Meri Prem Kahani

Radioandmusic.com wishes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan a very happy birthday.