Band Of Boys reunite

MUMBAI: Remember Meri Neend Ud Gayi Hai, Gori, Nain Katari, obviously everyone remembers these songs, nobody can ever forget them, because these songs were once a part of our daily routine.

The ones who introduced us to these songs were none other than the Backstreet Boys of India the Band Of Boys. The band consisted of five members Karan Oberoi, Chin2 Bhosle, Siddharth Haldikar, Sherrin Verghese and Sudhanshu Pandey who took the nation by storm with their tracks. The big news is that this band is all set to rock the country again.

"Yes, the band is making a comeback next year," confirmed Karan Oberoi.

The band will be releasing two songs next year, out of which one will be released in January and the other one will be released in the month of February.

The members of Band Of Boys recently had a reunion where all the members met and relived their older days once again.

Checkout the fun that these boys had when they met: