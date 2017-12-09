Akon sings Mika's upcoming song on stage
MUMBAI: Akon sang Aaj Ki Party hitmaker Mika's upcoming song Ali Ali with him on stage here.
The Lonely hit-maker was here for a private event, which was also attended by Mika and actor Ram Charan.
"Had a wonderful time in Pune at Bala's birthday along with my bro Akon and Ram Charan. Happy birthday Bala bhai. God bless you! May you live a long life. Love you and special thanks to Akon for singing my upcoming song Ali Ali with me on stage," Mika tweeted on Saturday.
He also posted a few photos featuring them on the stage. Meanwhile, ace designer Neeta Lulla had created a jacket for Akon, who had sung Chammak Challo for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One.
(Source: IANS)