Akon sings Mika's upcoming song on stage

MUMBAI: Akon sang Aaj Ki Party hitmaker Mika's upcoming song Ali Ali with him on stage here.

The Lonely hit-maker was here for a private event, which was also attended by Mika and actor Ram Charan.

"Had a wonderful time in Pune at Bala's birthday along with my bro Akon and Ram Charan. Happy birthday Bala bhai. God bless you! May you live a long life. Love you and special thanks to Akon for singing my upcoming song Ali Ali with me on stage," Mika tweeted on Saturday.

He also posted a few photos featuring them on the stage. Meanwhile, ace designer Neeta Lulla had created a jacket for Akon, who had sung Chammak Challo for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One.

(Source: IANS)