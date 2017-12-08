Russell Crowe sorry for joke on 'sodomizing' female co-star

MUMBAI: Russell Crowe issued an apology on Friday, after facing criticism for making a joke about ‘sodomizing’ a female co-star.

Crowe, 53, was presenting an award at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, when he recounted an awkward situation involving a sex scene with co-star Jacqueline McKenzie in 1992 movie Romper Stomper. Crowe joked about sodomizing the actress unintentionally.

However, the joke was met with criticism due to its ‘tone deaf’ nature.

On Friday, Crowe issued a statement apologizing for offending people, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Actors and actresses by the nature of our job get thrown into some embarrassing, bizarre and extreme circumstances. It's an ironic combination that sensitivity required for the job has also to be coupled with an ability to put aside your embarrassment and fears and cope with the humiliation.

"The way I delivered the story was to elicit that half cringe/half laugh reaction. Obviously I was only intending to make people laugh. Especially Jacquie, and she did. I didn't mean any offence to anyone and it wasn't a comment on other issues," Crowe said.

(Source: IANS)