Rihanna sparks engagement rumours
MUMBAI: Rihanna has sparked rumours that she is engaged to her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.
The singer, 29, flashed the bling as she headed out here this week, reports thesun.co.uk.
The jewel appeared to feature a large champagne diamond surrounded by a series of smaller diamonds. She later shared a photograph of herself with her hand raised - showing off the ring in the process. The couple managed to keep their romance a secret for almost six months before they were snapped enjoying a kissing session in Spain during summer.
Friends of the singer believe it is the real deal after she spent a number of secret weekends in the UK with him this year.
(Source: IANS)