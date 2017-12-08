RadioandMusic
08 Dec 2017

Rihanna sparks engagement rumours

MUMBAI:  Rihanna has sparked rumours that she is engaged to her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

The singer, 29, flashed the bling as she headed out here this week, reports thesun.co.uk.

The jewel appeared to feature a large champagne diamond surrounded by a series of smaller diamonds. She later shared a photograph of herself with her hand raised - showing off the ring in the process. The couple managed to keep their romance a secret for almost six months before they were snapped enjoying a kissing session in Spain during summer.

Friends of the singer believe it is the real deal after she spent a number of secret weekends in the UK with him this year.

(Source: IANS)

