News |  08 Dec 2017

Rescued cats chance to star in music video

MUMBAI: Adopted a cat? Your feline now has a chance to star in a music video.

In honour of International Animal Rights Day, which falls on 10 December , animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has teamed up with record label Sony Music India to launch the Billi ka bachcha video contest, which asks people to submit videos showing their adopted cats playing, snuggling and otherwise being adorable at home.

The clips might make it to the music video of Billi ka bachcha, which is singer Ankur Tewari's song. It will promote the adoption of homeless animals and debut on 12 January.

PETA Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera said, “An adopted 'billi ka bachcha' brings endless joy into a home. PETA's first of its kind collaboration with Sony Music India will encourage music fans across the country to help an animal in need by adopting a lovable dog or cat from the street or a shelter."

Sony Music India's Kids' Division Head Anjana Devraj said, "It is our honour to be associated with PETA for a cause which is close to our hearts as well, i.e. animal welfare. Finding good homes for homeless animals is the endeavour, and we believe the 'Billi ka bachcha' video contest will help create awareness about the importance of adopting strays."

Tewari is excited about the collaboration too. He says, "The song subtly instils care and affection in the minds of children towards animals. Harassment of animals is a pressing issue in the society, and I am quite sure this initiative will help us raise awareness for rehabilitation and adoption of homeless animals through the contest."

(Source : IANS)

