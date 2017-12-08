Listen to Dharmendra's famous songs on his birthday

MUMBAI: Evergreen songs like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dream Girl, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge and many other songs which always remain in our hearts. The one who is known as an ‘action hero’, one who’s role was noteworthy in Sholayand has done films like Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke and countless iconic films as well. Yes, we are talking about Dharmendra, who turns 82 today and here are a few of this legend’s famous songs.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Dream Girl

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana

Mere Dushman Tu Meri Dosti Ko Tarse

Kya Miliye Aise Logon Se

Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye

Humsafar Mere Humsafar

Chahe Raho Door Chahe Raho Paas

Yeh Kali Jab Talak