Listen to Dharmendra's famous songs on his birthday

MUMBAI: Evergreen songs like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dream Girl, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge and many other songs which always remain in our hearts. The one who is known as an ‘action hero’, one who’s role was noteworthy in Sholayand has done films like Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke and countless iconic films as well. Yes, we are talking about Dharmendra, who turns 82 today and here are a few of this legend’s famous songs.
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Dream Girl
Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge
Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana
Mere Dushman Tu Meri Dosti Ko Tarse
Kya Miliye Aise Logon Se
Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye
Humsafar Mere Humsafar
Chahe Raho Door Chahe Raho Paas
Yeh Kali Jab Talak