Ustad Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan collaborate for 'Itihaas'

MUMBAI: Hindustani classical music which was lost somewhere in between the new genres of music is making its way back with amazing collaborations. The maestros of classical music Ustaad Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan will collaborate for music concert ‘Itihass’ organized by A-Field Production Pvt Ltd.

They will perform with Gino Banks, Sheldon D’Silva, Sanjay Divecha, Varad Kathapurkar, Soumil Shringarpure and Amit Padhye on Saturday, 16 December at St.Gonsalo Garcia College Ground, Vasai.

Tabla Virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain and Maestro Shankar Mahadevan are all set to bring a fresh chapter of music in the beautiful lush green part close to Mumbai at Vasai. It’s the first time a music concert of these stalwarts happens to take place in an area so close to Mumbai yet untapped. The audience will be left spellbound by these immensely talented musicians asking for some more.