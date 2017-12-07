RadioandMusic
News |  07 Dec 2017 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Swarathma to collaborate with Indian Ocean's Amit Kilam

MUMBAI: Swarathma will soon be releasing a new song. The release will be in collaboration with Amit Kilam, who is a known musician from the band, Indian Ocean.

Swarathma has been a known name in the Indian folk and fusion music and is extremely popular among the Bangalorites. They have done two studio albums till now, out of which Swarathmawas released in 2009 and Topiwalleh in 2013. The band will now be releasing their third album. The album is set to release in 2018.

Swarathma will also be seen in McDowell's No.1 Yaari advertisement that has five versions with different languages. Swarathma will be seen jamming in the Kannada version of the song which is composed by Salim- Sulaiman.

