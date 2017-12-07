RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2017 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Salim- Sulaiman to release yet another patriotic song

MUMBAI: The famous composer duo of Bollywood is all set to pay a patriotic tribute, again. Earlier they paid a tribute to the Indian armed forces in Mera Desh Hi  Dharam on Independence Day and this time they have create a track for Armed Forces Flag Day.

Their new offering too will pay a tribute to the armed forces, but they have shot the same with the Indian army.

“We had released the song Mera Desh Hi  Dharam during the Independence Day, now we are doing the same version song in a beautiful way, and want to release it on the Armed Forces Flag Day which is 7 December. We wanted to do this song attached with the Arms Day,” said Salim.

Mera Desh Hi Dharam got the composers praises by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new song Mera Desh Mera Watan will release today.

Tags
Salim Merchant Sulaiman Merchant Narendra Modi Indian Army Mera Desh Mera Watan
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2017

Salim-Sulaiman collaborate with artistes for 'Yaari' songs

MUMBAI: Composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have teamed up with artistes for Yaari (friendship) songs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Rajasthani and Punjabi.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2017

Bollywood singers mourn Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: It was last evening when the news of Shashi Kapoor’s demise broke out.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2017

Salim Merchant slams a racist on Twitter

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes today are actively present on their social media accounts to keep their fans updated.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2017

Human beings inspire an artiste: AR Rahman

MUMBAI: A.R. Rahman says an artiste is always inspired by human beings and what they go through.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2017

PM's recognition of Chennai's music gives us hope: Kamal Haasan

MUMBAI: Kamal Haasan, who has plans for a political plunge, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise towards inclusion of Chennai in Unesco's list of Creative Cities for its contribution to music.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Source Audio launches PodcastMusic.com which provides hassle-free music licensing for podcasts

MUMBAI: Source Audio has announced the launch of PodcastMusic.com.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music champion The UK Asian Urban Talent 'In The Mix'

MUMBAI: B4U Music are thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new show titled In The Mixread more

News
9X Jalwa launches morning show 'Ask Mona'

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa will be airing morning request show titled Ask Mona.read more

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

top# 5 articles

1
I feel privileged and humbled to be coming to India: Jason Derulo

MUMBAI: American singer, songwriter, dancer, Jason Derulo’s maiden trip to India has been made possible by TIMEOUT 72, a festival that will...read more

2
We are influenced by the 70's Bollywood music: Autorickshaw

MUMBAI: Canadian Indo-fusion ensemble Autorickshaw, a mix of the Suba Sankaran, Dylan Bell and Ed Hanley will be performing at Si Bambai in Mumbai...read more

3
Camila Cabello built a bubble around herself

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello built a bubble around herself to protect her from her critics and she is slowly learning to love all her flaws. "It was...read more

4
Howwler releases 'Goosebump' inducing second EP 'Chapter Two'

MUMBAI: After tantalizing listeners and industry alike with his twisted, decadent Chapter One. EP, the faceless enigma Howwler is back to haunt...read more

5
A Rajasthani mashup of 'Shape Of You' by Rajnigandha Shekhawat

MUMBAI: Rajnigandha Shekhawat’s latest release is a unique mash-up of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You with a popular Rajasthani song called Hichki. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group