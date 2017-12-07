Salim- Sulaiman to release yet another patriotic song

MUMBAI: The famous composer duo of Bollywood is all set to pay a patriotic tribute, again. Earlier they paid a tribute to the Indian armed forces in Mera Desh Hi Dharam on Independence Day and this time they have create a track for Armed Forces Flag Day.

Their new offering too will pay a tribute to the armed forces, but they have shot the same with the Indian army.

“We had released the song Mera Desh Hi Dharam during the Independence Day, now we are doing the same version song in a beautiful way, and want to release it on the Armed Forces Flag Day which is 7 December. We wanted to do this song attached with the Arms Day,” said Salim.

Mera Desh Hi Dharam got the composers praises by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new song Mera Desh Mera Watan will release today.