Guestlist4Good 'Oops' moments

MUMBAI: We have all dealt with all those Oops! moments right? But you definitely can’t imagine having these moments in front of 25,000 people for it will turn out to be a ‘massive embarrassment’. Well this happened at world’s largest Guestlist4Good 2017 festival which was held at DY Patil Stadium a few days ago. You will literally be shocked to hear a few of them.

Adnan Sami’s Oops moment-

The entire crowd kept screaming for Nucleya during Sami’s performance. Towards the end when Sami asked the audience, if they’d like more of him, people said a big ‘No’.

Nucleya not taking it easy -

Sami ended up consuming 20 minutes of Nucleya’s set time and that definitely did not go well with fans and the Bass Rani hitmaker asked fans to tag Sami on Twitter and see to it that he does not repeat the act. This led to a Twitter-war between Sami and Nucleya fans. Big Oops! moment.

EDM lovers showcase talent, zero positive reception -

Day two was dedicated to all the EDM lovers and some of them expressed their love for it by dancing. There were some outstanding performances amongst the audience, but there was no one to capture and flash it on-screen.

High on music? Or Alcohol?

Intoxicated crowd is a common at music festivals and this was no different. But, many in the audience did have a few oopsy-tipsy moments. There was also some beer bathing, yes we are exaggerating, some beer face washing happening. After all, where was water? We couldn’t see any either.

Indians going crazy over a firangi!!!

This did happen! We felt like we were hallucinating initially, but no it was all real. The music lover couldn’t seem to get over the fair skinned. There was a man from Poland in the audience and we would have understood the girls falling over him for his good looks, but the boys too went on the selfie mode. Like really! Why???

Management! Management!

Half of the management did not know ways to the gate numbers. Why claim to be a part of a team that knows it all, we ask? Just be the attendees, like us then. We need the venue know-alls out there.