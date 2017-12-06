Neeti Mohan joins world of 'Tangled...'

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan has been roped in to lend her voice for the Hindi version of Disney's Tangled: Before Ever After. She says she had a lot of fun bringing alive Rapunzel's spirit of adventure and affection.



Disney Channel in India is bringing one of its most successful stories Tangled: The Series on Indian television for the first time. The hour-long movie Tangled: Before Ever After will premiere on the channel before the episodic roll outs on 10 December, read a statement.



"As a little girl, I have grown up watching and emulating Disney princesses. When I was approached to voice the dialogues and sing for Rapunzel in Tangled: Before Ever After, I was thrilled as this was my chance to live my childhood dream - of being a Disney princess," Neeti said.



Describing the character, she said: "Rapunzel is feisty, creative, independent yet sweet and warm, which I could immediately relate to. I had a lot of fun bringing alive her spirit of adventure and affection towards others. I hope the young audience enjoy my rendition of Rapunzel as much as I loved being her."



For the movie, Neeti has lent voice not just for Rapunzel's dialogues, but also for three heartwarming songs in Hindi. The songs include Ek Nayi Kahani ("Life happily ever after"), Ummedon Ki Udaan ("Wind in my hair") and its reprised version - originally sung by singer and actress Mandy Moore.



Devika Prabhu, Executive Director and Head, Content and Communications, Media Networks, Disney India, also said: "We are happy to present Tangled: The Series on Indian television for the very first time. Fans engage with Disney princess Rapunzel's lively and spirited personality, her kindness, bravery and determination in the pursuit of her dreams.



"For the Hindi version of the TV movie, we wanted to get someone who would understand the nuances of the character and portray the true essence of the story and Neeti Mohan blended in perfectly."



Set between Walt Disney Animation Studios' Tangled and its short film Tangled Ever After, Tangled: The Series, the animated series unfolds as Rapunzel acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom and the people of Corona. The series will commence on Disney channel on 11 December.

