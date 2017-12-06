ED Sheeran tops the Spotify Year in Music List 2017 with Shape Of You

MUMBAI: Shape Of You since its release has been ruling the music industry globally. Recently a digital music service, Spotify released its Year in Music lists for 2017 where Ed Sheeran leads the way for the most globally streamed artist on the platform. Sheeran’s Divide is also the most streamed album on Spotify for the year with 3.1 billion streams, while his single Shape of You is the most streamed song in Spotify history with 1.4 billion plays. Sheeran accumulated a massive 6.3 billion streams overall this year.

A similar pattern can be seen in India wherein Ed Sheeran has been dominating the charts. Currently, the song is at a whopping 500 million streams – audio and video, the only international song to cross the half Billion mark. Further, the album Divide has been certified 7x Platinum in India. No doubt buoyed by his performance in India, both the song and the album have shown an increase in streams.

Sony Music India Head International Music Arjun Sankalia says, “Ed Sheeran has created global history with his music and I’m glad to say that the same story is true in India as well. The internet has enabled simultaneous awareness, simultaneous availability and simultaneous consumption. These are exciting times for international music in India.”