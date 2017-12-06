Armin van Buuren offers masterclasses to aspiring DJs

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren has teamed up with online education platform MasterClass to offer aspiring DJs and producers access to some of his tricks of the trade.

The DJ announced his new venture on his Facebook account.

"Super proud to announce my 'MasterClass' on dance music! I'm truly excited to share my passion for producing music and DJing. It's the first time I get to show you my secrets and tips, and everything I've learned in my twenty years in this business. The class is available for pre-registration," Van Buuren posted.

Ranked fourth on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list in 2015 and 2016, and third this year, Van Buuren hosts a weekly radio show called A State of Trance which is broadcast to more than 37 million weekly listeners in 84 countries on over 100 FM radio stations.

He was also nominated in 2015 for a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for his single This Is What It Feels Like.

The artiste has performed worldwide at different events and has included India in a number of tours. He will perform in Mumbai and Kolkata later this month.

(Source: IANS)