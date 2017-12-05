RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2017 12:27 |  By RnMTeam

Shankar Mahadevan creates signature tune for DRI

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says he is honoured to create the signature tune for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

"An honour to have created the signature tune for our Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)! Thank you for the love and affection," Mahadevan tweeted on Tuesday.

The DRI is India's chief anti-smuggling intelligence, investigations and operations agency.

The Directorate is run by officers from the Central Board of Excise and Customs who are posted in its various Zonal Units as well as in Indian embassies abroad as part of the Customs Overseas Intelligence Network.

Mahadevan is known for composing music for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Wake Up Sid, Dostana and 2 States.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shankar Mahadevan Singer composer Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Don Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna My Name is Khan Wake Up Sid Dostana 2 States
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2017

Bollywood singers mourn Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: It was last evening when the news of Shashi Kapoor’s demise broke out.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2017

Never see myself as sex symbol: Mollie King

MUMBAI: Singer Mollie King, known for flaunting skimpy costumes on Strictly Come Dancing, says she doesn't think of herself as sex symbol."I never look in the mirror and think I'm sexy. I would never see myself as a sex symbol at all," King told thesun.co.uk.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2017

'MTV Unplugged 7' first episode to feature Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: The seventh season of MTV Unplugged is soon to hit the television screens and it has some tempting offerings for its viewers, be it the list of songs or singers.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2017

Music is universal: Khalid

MUMBAI: Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Khalid says music has no language and it is universal.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2017

Pink growing her children gender neutral

MUMBAI: Singer Pink says she is raising her children to be gender-neutral after daughter Willow, six, expressed her desire 'to marry an African woman'

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air siread more

Press Releases
Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end.read more

Press Releases
BUDx announces programme for three-day electronic music lab in Delhi

MUMBAI: BUDx, a new music workshop series at the frontier of music culture, curated andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Birthday Special: Best ghazals of Ustad Ghulam Ali

MUMBAI: Ustad Ghulam Ali who is well known for his ghazals celebrates his 77th birthday today. Hailing from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, he is...read more

2
Salim-Sulaiman collaborate with artistes for 'Yaari' songs

MUMBAI: Composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have teamed up with artistes for Yaari (friendship) songs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Rajasthani and...read more

3
I fell in love with music because of AR Rahman: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: This Indian beauty has managed to enchant all with her melodious voice. In fact, her voice bagged her opportunity to work with Grammy award-...read more

4
Pakistani musicians saddened by Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: Pakistani music artists Shafqat Amanat Ali and Salman Ahmad on Monday condoled the sudden demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor,...read more

5
Leslie Lewis launches 'The Great Rock Music Quiz Book'

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate the launch of a Music Quiz Book, than to get people together through the power of music and this precisely is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group