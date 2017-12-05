Salim-Sulaiman collaborate with artistes for 'Yaari' songs

MUMBAI: Composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have teamed up with artistes for Yaari (friendship) songs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Rajasthani and Punjabi.

McDowell's No.1 Soda's No.1 Yaari Jam, a digital music platform, was launched with the release of five Yaari tracks on Tuesday.

They have been shaped by Salim-Sulaiman along with music artistes.

The five tracks are in five languages with band Swarathma leading the jam in Karnataka, Mame Khan and band in Rajasthan, singer IshQ Bector in Punjab and Siddharth Mahadevan and Soumil Shringarpure in Maharashtra. Salim-Sulaiman and singer Shaan also created a melody oozing with the essence of Yaari.

"Music always gets a lot more interesting when we collaborate with other artistes. Most of them become our friends forever and the music we make together has a special meaning for all of us," Salim-Sulaiman said in a statement.

The tracks have been produced by Qyuki Media and creatively supported by DDB Mudra.

"No. 1 Yaari Jam is not just a campaign or platform, but it is our attempt to curate and create content from across India that defines the new sounds of friendship among millennials," said Diageo India Chief Marketing Officer Amrit Thomas.

Qyuki Media founder Samir Bangara said: "This has been a labour of love for us on many counts...working with Salim-Sulaiman has always been a pleasure.

"Swarathma, IshQ Bector, Mame Khan, Siddharth and Soumil are all young and incredibly talented musicians. Each brought a flavour to the project that was inimitable and glorious."

(Source: IANS)