RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2017 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Salim-Sulaiman collaborate with artistes for 'Yaari' songs

MUMBAI: Composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have teamed up with artistes for Yaari (friendship) songs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Rajasthani and Punjabi.

McDowell's No.1 Soda's No.1 Yaari Jam, a digital music platform, was launched with the release of five Yaari tracks on Tuesday.

They have been shaped by Salim-Sulaiman along with music artistes.

The five tracks are in five languages with band Swarathma leading the jam in Karnataka, Mame Khan and band in Rajasthan, singer IshQ Bector in Punjab and Siddharth Mahadevan and Soumil Shringarpure in Maharashtra. Salim-Sulaiman and singer Shaan also created a melody oozing with the essence of Yaari.

"Music always gets a lot more interesting when we collaborate with other artistes. Most of them become our friends forever and the music we make together has a special meaning for all of us," Salim-Sulaiman said in a statement.

The tracks have been produced by Qyuki Media and creatively supported by DDB Mudra.

"No. 1 Yaari Jam is not just a campaign or platform, but it is our attempt to curate and create content from across India that defines the new sounds of friendship among millennials," said Diageo India Chief Marketing Officer Amrit Thomas.

Qyuki Media founder Samir Bangara said: "This has been a labour of love for us on many counts...working with Salim-Sulaiman has always been a pleasure.

"Swarathma, IshQ Bector, Mame Khan, Siddharth and Soumil are all young and incredibly talented musicians. Each brought a flavour to the project that was inimitable and glorious."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Salim Merchant Sulaiman Merchant Yaari Hindi Kannada Marathi Rajasthani Swarathma Ishq Bector Mame Khan Siddharth Soumil Qyuki Media Samir Bangara DDB Mudra Diageo India Amrit Thomas Shaan McDowell's No.1 Soda
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2017

Bollywood singers mourn Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: It was last evening when the news of Shashi Kapoor’s demise broke out.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2017

Shaan's app temporarily discontinued

MUMBAI:  The Bum Bum Bole hitmaker had started his personal app some time back to connect with his fans, but it didn’t quite run as planned. Initially, Shaan couldn’t give his app enough time due to his tight schedule and then there were technical issues.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2017

Today's songs lack longevity: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Its time for Bollywood music lovers to go down memory lane as they recall the lyrics of old songs through their remixes today.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

I don't want to do what everyone is doing: Ishq Bector

MUMBAI: Aye Hip Hoppe or Goli Marun Tujhe Dakku Daddy, when you listen to these tunes the only name that pops up in the mind is none other than the hip-hopper of the country Ishq Bector.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Raghu Dixit loves original music

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Raghu Dixit says he refuses to sing covers on stage. He also said that he looks up to musicians Ehsaan Noorani and Vishal Dadlani.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air siread more

Press Releases
Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end.read more

Press Releases
BUDx announces programme for three-day electronic music lab in Delhi

MUMBAI: BUDx, a new music workshop series at the frontier of music culture, curated andread more

top# 5 articles

1
I fell in love with music because of AR Rahman: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: This Indian beauty has managed to enchant all with her melodious voice. In fact, her voice bagged her opportunity to work with Grammy award-...read more

2
Pakistani musicians saddened by Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: Pakistani music artists Shafqat Amanat Ali and Salman Ahmad on Monday condoled the sudden demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor,...read more

3
Leslie Lewis launches 'The Great Rock Music Quiz Book'

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate the launch of a Music Quiz Book, than to get people together through the power of music and this precisely is...read more

4
Windmill Festival returns with music, art and dance

MUMBAI: The second season of Windmill Festival – ‘India’s First International Children’s Festival’ co-powered by India Gate Basmati Rice will be held...read more

5
Demi Lovato debuts cinematic 'Tell Me You Love Me' music video

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato debuts the official video for her new single Tell Me You Love Me today. ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group