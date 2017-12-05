RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2017 14:36 |  By RnMTeam

Kailash Kher supports Manipuri farmers for free

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher, a Padma Shri awardee, is set to perform in Tamenglong in Manipur to promote its farmers who produce "international class oranges". He said this is one of the projects that he accepted to do for passion and not for money.

"We are going for the Orange festival in Tamenglong. The festival is from 6-10 December. We will be performing on 7 December," Kher told IANS.

"I am doing it for free. If something is driven by passion, it doesn't matter if you get money or not. Certain things we do in life is for passion and not for money," he added.

He feels proud to promote the farmers.

"They produce more than 60 types of international class oranges, but there is no proper means of transportation.

"So, the oranges just reach the market in Imphal and the rest get spoiled which means that the dream of a farmer goes down the drain," said the Allah Ke Bande hitmaker.

He wants to create awareness about the oranges in Manipur through his act.

"At least our country will come to know that there are better oranges and better places rather than getting the imported goods," said Kher.

The singer is a frequent visitor to the northeast region. He has done shows in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

But this will be his maiden visit to Manipur. He is "really excited" to get close to nature.

"I have heard so many good things about Manipur and the people there. I can't wait to finally experience it," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kailash Kher Allah Ke Bande Padma Shri awardee Tamenglong Manipur Orange festival Imphal Assam Arunachal Pradesh Nagaland
Related news
srk
News | 21 Nov 2017

SRK matches Kailash Kher 'jungli' dance at IFFI

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher says it was unbelievable for him to see that superstar Shah Rukh Khan matched his "jungli and aghori" dance at the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2017

We all should feel liberated from within: Ambili Menon on 'Behti Paaniyan'

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon collaborates with Qyuki Media to release her new debut original Behti Paaniyan which released on 15 November 2017.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2017

India lacks a music industry: Singer Papon Angaraag

MUMBAI: Singer Papon, known as much for popularising Assamese folk music as for tracks like Jiyein Kyun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Bulleya and Kaun Mera, rues that India lacks a music industry.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Basar confluence fest to be held in November

MUMBAI: The second edition of Basar confluence, aimed at bringing artists from around the country

read more
News | 20 Oct 2017

These Indian states took the musical route

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic have planned to bring up something unique, while we have covered musically related stories around singers, rappers and festivals, this time we cover states in India who have gone musical to describe their beauty.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air siread more

Press Releases
Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end.read more

Press Releases
BUDx announces programme for three-day electronic music lab in Delhi

MUMBAI: BUDx, a new music workshop series at the frontier of music culture, curated andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shankar Mahadevan creates signature tune for DRI

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says he is honoured to create the signature tune for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)."An...read more

2
Birthday Special: Best ghazals of Ustad Ghulam Ali

MUMBAI: Ustad Ghulam Ali who is well known for his ghazals celebrates his 77th birthday today. Hailing from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, he is...read more

3
Salim-Sulaiman collaborate with artistes for 'Yaari' songs

MUMBAI: Composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have teamed up with artistes for Yaari (friendship) songs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Rajasthani and...read more

4
I fell in love with music because of AR Rahman: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: This Indian beauty has managed to enchant all with her melodious voice. In fact, her voice bagged her opportunity to work with Grammy award-...read more

5
Pakistani musicians saddened by Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: Pakistani music artists Shafqat Amanat Ali and Salman Ahmad on Monday condoled the sudden demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group