Kailash Kher supports Manipuri farmers for free

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher, a Padma Shri awardee, is set to perform in Tamenglong in Manipur to promote its farmers who produce "international class oranges". He said this is one of the projects that he accepted to do for passion and not for money.

"We are going for the Orange festival in Tamenglong. The festival is from 6-10 December. We will be performing on 7 December," Kher told IANS.

"I am doing it for free. If something is driven by passion, it doesn't matter if you get money or not. Certain things we do in life is for passion and not for money," he added.

He feels proud to promote the farmers.

"They produce more than 60 types of international class oranges, but there is no proper means of transportation.

"So, the oranges just reach the market in Imphal and the rest get spoiled which means that the dream of a farmer goes down the drain," said the Allah Ke Bande hitmaker.

He wants to create awareness about the oranges in Manipur through his act.

"At least our country will come to know that there are better oranges and better places rather than getting the imported goods," said Kher.

The singer is a frequent visitor to the northeast region. He has done shows in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

But this will be his maiden visit to Manipur. He is "really excited" to get close to nature.

"I have heard so many good things about Manipur and the people there. I can't wait to finally experience it," he said.

