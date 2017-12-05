I fell in love with music because of AR Rahman: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: This Indian beauty has managed to enchant all with her melodious voice. In fact, her voice bagged her opportunity to work with Grammy award-winning music composer, AR Rahman. We are talking about the gorgeous looking Sanah Moidutty.

The singer fell in love with music at a very young age, but the realisation came much later. “I always loved music. It took me to another world. I used to think about the geniuses behind all the work and wonder if I will ever get to meet them. I did not even know if I wanted to take up music as a career option. It was during my engineering years when I felt the need to take up music,” says Tu Hai Na singer.

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam have been Sindhu Ma singer’s biggest inspirations. “I fell in love with music because of AR Rahman. Sonuji’s singing too has greatly influenced me. Apart from that, my mom always used to get the latest English songs recorded on cassette. I grew up listening to them and I remember being absolutely thrilled by modern sound and wanting to explore something similar,” reveals Sanah.

The singer's luck and talent later got her an opportunity to work with Rahman in Mohenjodaro. “I got an opportunity to send one of my YouTube songs to Rahman sir. I got a call from his office almost after two years. My voice was tried for Tu Hai,” says the singer.

Getting an opportunity to sing opposite Rahman was a big deal for Sanah and this moment did not pass in a flash. “I also got an opportunity to do a Tamil song Mei Nigara from the movie 24 for sir. That song is a delight for musicians and for the audience.”

Sachin-Jigar’s Afeemi happened next for the singer. “I feel blessed, Tu Hai and Afeemi are beautiful songs and they have definitely given me an opening in Bollywood,” says the songstress.

The artiste is currently looking forward to learning, growing, making and being part of good music. And, she will be making optimum use of YouTube to do the same. “I really enjoy the entire process of making videos. You can use your creativity the way you like in your own music videos. I aim to put my originals on YouTube channel too someday,” ends Sanah.