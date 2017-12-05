RadioandMusic
News |  05 Dec 2017 15:22 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood singers mourn Shashi Kapoor's demise

MUMBAI: It was last evening when the news of Shashi Kapoor’s demise broke out. The actor who ruled the film industry with hits like Deewaar, Suhaag, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Kabhi Kabhie and many more will always be remembered for his charming looks, best acting and the Mere Paas Maa Hai dialogue from the 1975 film Deewaar.

The industry is mourning his loss. Many singers took to Twitter to express their sentiments.

Check the tweets below -  

Lata Mangeshkar


Mika Singh


Ehsaan Noorani


Daler Mehndi


Salim Merchant


Shankar Mahadevan


Vishal Dadlani


