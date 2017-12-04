RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Dec 2017 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Music is universal: Khalid

MUMBAI: Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Khalid says music has no language and it is universal.

His track Young Dumb & Broke is being appreciated across countries. Asked how music unites people irrespective of language, Khalid said in a statement: "I feel that music, sonically, sounds have no language. If I am telling a story about - let's say I am happy and it sounds happy, then someone from any other country can feel that and relate to it."

"An example of it would be Young Dumb And Broke, hearing different people in all of these different countries singing all the words together, screaming - 'Young, dumb, broke', all these high school kids, it's awesome, it's an amazing feeling. I feel music is universal."

Apart from the song's success, he has another reason to celebrate. He has been nominated for Grammys in five categories, including Best New Artist and Best Music Video, for his guest feature on rapper Logic's suicide prevention song 1-800-273-8255.

While the winners will be announced in the beginning of 2018, he is excited about his latest collaboration with DJ Marshmello for Silence.

"Creating Silence was just so genuine. When I met Marshmello, we had always planned to make something together but we kind of never had time. But when we were in the studio, we listened to each other, asked questions, and we made something from the heart.

"That song is the favourite song I've written because of the relationship I share with Marshmello. This song is so genuine, it loaded out of me, I love it so much. He loves it just as much as I do which makes the song even better."

He is also been touring. Share an unforgettable memory he had from touring with singer Lorde?

"Unforgettable memory from singing with Lorde was seeing her live performance. It was one of the best performances I've ever seen. My best friend Carlos and I were watching this show together - Lorde was talking and she was telling her story, the dramatic pianos playing in the background and I looked to the right - and I see tears falling from his eyes.

"I ask him - 'Carlos, are you crying?' He said he wasn't. He definitely was; I busted him. So thank you Lorde," said Khalid.

What's next?

"Growth. A Lot of new music, fun and more travelling. A lot more of writing about myself," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Khalid Singer Young Dumb & Broke DJ Marshmello silence 1-800-273-8255
Related news
News | 04 Dec 2017

Pink growing her children gender neutral

MUMBAI: Singer Pink says she is raising her children to be gender-neutral after daughter Willow, six, expressed her desire 'to marry an African woman'

read more
Miley Cyrus
News | 29 Nov 2017

Don't like my pop music most of the time: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says she doesn't like her own pop songs ‘most of the time’.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2017

Ray J expecting first child with wife

MUMBAI: Singer Ray J says he and his wife Princess Love are expecting their first child together. Ray J, 36, made the announcement on Monday on the talk show The Real, dailymail.co.uk reports. "Princess and I, we're expecting," Ray J said on the show.

read more
Khalid
News | 22 Nov 2017

Singer Khalid groped by fan in public

MUMBAI: Singer Khalid has claimed that he was groped by a female fan when he went up to her to talk.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2017

Sam Smith wants kids desperately

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith is desperate to have children and would consider adopting or having them via a surrogate in the future.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air siread more

Press Releases
Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end.read more

Press Releases
BUDx announces programme for three-day electronic music lab in Delhi

MUMBAI: BUDx, a new music workshop series at the frontier of music culture, curated andread more

Press Releases
Universal Music India set to end 2017 with a string of major International releases

MUMBAI: For Universal Music India, the year 2017 has been nothing short of exceptional as the leread more

top# 5 articles

1
I'm living the best phase of my life: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami is in a happy phase of his life. The singer-composer, who has had a roller-coaster journey says he feels blessed about getting...read more

2
Nucleya slams Adnan Sami at World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival

MUMBAI: The World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 2-3 December 2017 was a treat for the city. There was lot...read more

3
Ed Sheeran not disappointed with Grammy snub

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran is not disappointed at missing out on a Grammy nomination in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories.During...read more

4
Different Heaven teams up with Sophie Simmons on 'Live At Night'

MUMBAI: Spanish DJ/producer Different Heaven unveils his new single Live At Night featuring American vocalist Sophie Simmons on Ultra Records.Live At...read more

5
Anish Sood to release 'Castles' after 'Starry Night'

MUMBAI: The young and dynamic DJ, Anish Sood has released the first song of his much-awaited music album Future Perfect. Starry Night was released...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group