News |  04 Dec 2017 19:52 |  By RnMTeam

'MTV Unplugged 7' first episode to feature Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: The seventh season of MTV Unplugged is soon to hit the television screens and it has some tempting offerings for its viewers, be it the list of songs or singers.

The first episode of the MTV Unplugged Season 7 will have singer- director Vishal Bhardwaj along with his wife and renowned singer Rekha Bharadwaj. The magical duo will be seen performing on some of their famous songs.

“I have done season two of the show as a solo artiste. This time I enjoyed more, because the pressure was less. I had to sing just one song, with Vishal designing the show, to bringing some of the best musicians. So, it’s going to be really amazing and I really enjoyed every moment with MTV Unplugged,” said Rekha, about her experience on the show.

Vishal will be seen making his first appearance on the show. “I felt, I would be depressed at the end of the episode (laughs), but surprisingly I am very happy because I am very nervous because this is the first time I am doing a public performance.”

The songs which the duo would be performing are Chappa Chappa, Chod Ae Hum, Pani Pani, Pehli Baar Mohabbat, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, Naina, Tere Ishq Mein and some instrumental version of few other songs.

MTV Unplugged is a musical show which features celebrated musical artistes that perform on their own songs with various acoustic instruments. The upcoming is the seventh season of the show and will see some very big names from the music industry like Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Farhan Akhtar, Papon, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik and many more of such names.

The show will be air its first episode featuring Vishal and Rekha Bharadwaj on Saturday, 9 December 2017 at 8 pm on MTV.

