Iconic songs of late Shashi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor who belonged to the third generation of the Kapoor family and was known for his dashing looks and his dynamic performances in the Indian films passed away today.

Shashi has given some of the most iconic performances in various movies like Silsila, Deewar, Trishul, Sharmilee, and others. He has also been part of some of the evergreen songs, which are still remembered by the Indian audience.

We bring to you some of his most iconic songs –

Janu Meri Jaan- Shaan

Khilte Hain Gul Yahan Kishore Kumar- Sharmilee

Wada Karo Nahin Chodoge Tum Mera Saath- Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi- Aa Gale Lag Jaa

O Meri Sharmilee- Sharmilee

Yeh Sama, Sama Hai Ye Pyar Ka - Jab Jab Phool Khile

Jawani Janeman - Namak Halal

Keh Doon Tumhe- Deewaar