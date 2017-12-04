Elton John's mother dies at 90

MUMBAI: Singer Elton John has announced that his mother Sheila Farebrother has passed away at the age of 90 -- months after they healed their long-lasting rift.

John, 70, who had not spoken to Farebrother for around nine years until May this year, shared the sad news with fans on Instagram on Monday by sharing a photograph of them together, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton," he wrote.

In May, John shared a throwback photograph on Twitter to celebrate reconnecting with Farebrother on the US Mother's Day.

"So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton," he wrote back then.

(Source: IANS)