News |  04 Dec 2017 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Anish Sood to release 'Castles' after 'Starry Night'

MUMBAI: The young and dynamic DJ, Anish Sood has released the first song of his much-awaited music album Future Perfect. Starry Night was released recently, after the audio version launch last week.

Starry Night is a beautiful track sung by performer Zach Sorgen and Kelechi. “Zach is a very gifted songwriter with a great voice and has already put out a couple of big records with Slander and Bobby Puma,” said Anish.

The album Future Perfect has eight songs and Anish will soon be releasing Castles. The song Castle is in collaboration with Jonita Gandhi.

“We just wrapped up the Castles video in Turkey,” said Jonita.

Future Perfect is a dream project of Anish, and he has crafted each song. The singer has collaborated with some big artistes for the album. “The majority of the artistes, with whom I have collaborated are some established names based in and around Los Angles. The thing which struck me was how professional these people are. While creating songs, I need creative freedom and that is how I like to work.”

Watch the first song of the album, Starry Night:

The album will have collaborations with musical biggies like Jonita Gandhi, Zach Sorgen, TRISHES and Cari Golden. It will also have known models like Playboy and Jessica Wall featuring in it.

