News |  01 Dec 2017 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

'The Voice Kids 2' recreates 'Secret Superstar' moment

MUMBAI: One and all loved Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The most appealing and touching thing in the film was the story of the lead girl Insiya Mallik and her struggles to chase her dreams.  Now, this inspirational story is making its way to &TV’s The Voice India Kids 2.

The show has roped in a little girl from Meghalaya and the striking similarity between this contestant and Insiya Mallik is their YouTube connecting. The young girl has been posting her videos on YouTube, something that has already brought in some fame.

Jinghbabok, who is known as Lucky, has a tea stall, run by her sister, where she sings while serving tea to her customers and through that, she has become a worldwide music sensation. She got popular with a YouTube video that received millions of views in 48 hours.

The episode of Jinghbabok will be telecasted on Saturday. The judges will be touched after hearing the little girl's struggle and will be seen encouraging her.

The judges will also go on to get themselves clicked with this YouTube sensation.

