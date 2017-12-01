RadioandMusic
News |  01 Dec 2017 17:33

Sunidhi Chauhan gets boost from new singers to experiment

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan says there is an abundance of talent in the world and it's good to have new artistes joining the music industry every year. They give her a boost to do something new.

Sunidhi shot to fame when she won the singing competition show Meri Awaz Suno in the mid-1990s. Since then the country has witnessed a mushrooming of singing-based reality shows. The participants often grab opportunities in Bollywood. Does she see them as competitors? 

"People have been entering the industry since forever. There were times when there were more and times when there were less. There is talent everywhere so no one can stop them. It is good," Sunidhi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"Why do you have to have just a handful of people as 'talented people' in a country? I learn from these people. They give me a boost to do something new because they get me excited and inspire me. I know that it's difficult to appreciate others. But if you can, then it's only going to help you to grow as an artiste," she added.

She will soon be seen as a judge on Amazon Prime Video's first reality show - The Remix.

The Remix will be a 10-episode music reality competition show where DJs and singers pair up to create remixes and compete for a big prize. 

"There is nothing fake in the show. It is pure music. There are songs that are being remixed but not all of us know what all goes into making a remix. That's what you will get to see in this show," she said.

"I am happy there are so many reality shows which means there are many platforms. But a lot of drama is happening in other shows. They show a contestant's background or tell sad stories. Whether it is a dance or singing reality show, you see people crying.

"The Remix stands out. It celebrates music. It's about sound and visuals. It is a treat to the eyes," added the former judge of The Voice.

The Beedi Jalaile hitmaker is joined by DJ Nucleya and composer Amit Trivedi on the judging panel.

"Being on the judging panel was fun and also a learning experience. I got to know a lot about DJing. After knowing a little more about DJing, it is a lot more fun to listen to EDM or remixed songs. As an artiste, you should learn each and every genre," she said.

Asked about her other projects, she said: "Right now I am coming out with a baby. I am expected to deliver by mid-December. An album will not happen for the next four months at least. I will be working on it for sure.

"I haven't decided the theme of the songs but I am working on the melodies that I would like to sing." 

Is she nervous to deliver her first child?

"I am petrified but it's a good feeling. Thankfully, I have a lovely family. My in-laws are great. I think it will be fine," said Sunidhi, who is married to composer Hitesh Sonik.

Sunidhi Chauhan Meri Awaz Suno Bollywood Amazon Prime Video The Remix DJ Nucleya Amit Trivedi Beedi Jalaile Hitesh Sonik
