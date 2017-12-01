RadioandMusic
01 Dec 2017

Shaan's app discontinued temporarily

MUMBAI:  The Bum Bum Bole hitmaker had started his personal app some time back to connect with his fans, but it didn’t quite run as planned. Initially, Shaan couldn’t give his app enough time due to his tight schedule and then there were technical issues. Unfortunately, the latest development is that the Shaan app has been discontinued temporarily.

The singer cleared the air when a fan questioned him about his app on Twitter. Shaan replied that technical issues have led to the app being discontinued.

This does not mean that his fans won’t get to connect with him on the app. The singer added that he will be back once the technical issues around the app are sorted.

Check his tweet here -

Here’s to Shaan’s tweet:

