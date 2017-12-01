RadioandMusic
News |  01 Dec 2017 19:24 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Badshah walks the red carpet of ARIA Awards

MUMBAI: DJ Waley Babu rapper Badshah recently had a proud moment, the singer walked the red carpet at the ARIA Awards. ARIA Awards 2017, which were held in Australia recently, had some of the biggest stars walking the red carpet and attending the event, one of whom was Badshah.

The happy rapper shared his experience on walking the carpet at ARIA, “It was a proud moment for me to be at the renowned ARIA Awards in Australia representing my country. I was very happy to know that people were aware of our music. The feeling was unparalleled.” says Badshah.

The evening saw the performances by some of the most famous names like Harry Styles and Lorde. The two performed together on a piano ballad Liability on the hit single Green Signal.

ARIA (The Australian Recording Industry Association Music) Awards are the awards which felicitates the music industry. These awards have been happening since the year 1987, annually, started by Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

