Rapper A$AP Bari sued over sexual assault

MUMBAI: Rapper A$AP Bari, co-founder of the hip-hop group A$AP Mob, has been sued for sexually assaulting a woman, whom he exposed naked in a viral video.



The woman filed the lawsuit anonymously as Jane Doe and says the incident happened on 9 July at a hotel in London where some members of the A$AP Mob were staying, reports tmz.com.



According to the documents, Bari burst into the room where Doe was sleeping and yelled: "You f****d my assistant, now you are going to f**k me."



Doe says she screamed no, but he pulled the sheets off to expose her. Bari and a friend were both recording the humiliating scene with their phones. The graphic video shot by Bari's friend went viral briefly before most sites took it down.



Later, Doe said she fled to a bathroom as Bari continued yelling.



In the documents, Doe says she was terrified she would be raped and begged him to let her go. She says he eventually threw her out naked into a hotel hallway.



According to tmz.com, Doe reported the incident to hotel security and asked them to call police, who later arrived and deleted the video from Bari's phone.



She believes Bari attacked her because she rejected him the night before in a nightclub. In the suit, she says Bari's attorney pressured her to release a joint statement saying there was no assault. She refused, and is now suing him for more than $1 million.

(Source: IANS)