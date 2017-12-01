Gomez, The Weeknd still 'best friends'

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says she and singer The Weeknd don’t have bad blood between them and are still "best friends" even after ending their 10-month relationship.



Gomez has also opened up on her reunion with former boyfriend Justin Bieber and said she will always have a soft spot for someone who has played a significant role in her life, reports dailymail.co.uk.



"I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away,” Gomez told Billboard magazine.



"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship (between me and The Weeknd). I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life.



"We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring (for each other), and that was pretty remarkable for me," she added.



Gomez and Bieber have decided to give their relationship another go following an on-off romance that started in 2010.

