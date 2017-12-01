RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Dec 2017 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran, Beyonce release 'Perfect' duet

MUMBAI: Singers Ed Sheeran and Beyonce Knowles have come out with their new track Perfect. It was released by the duo on Friday.

The track has been remixed by Sheeran and features Knowles.

The song has Sheeran singing the intro verse and chorus before Knowles comes in on the second verse, only changing the gender to a female perspective, reports variety.com.

"Perfect" original song debuted on Sheeran's third album Divide, which was nominated twice for the Grammys.

This marks the third time Sheeran and Knowles have teamed up musically. 

In 2015, they performed a tribute to veteran musician Stevie Wonder at “Songs in the Key of Life - An All-Star Salute," and later that year sang a rendition of "Drunk in Love" at Global Citizen Festival. 

The Perfect remix is Knowles' third collaboration in recent months. 

She accompanied J Balvin and Willy William's Mi Gente remix and Eminem's Walk On Water.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ed Sheeran Beyonce Perfect Divide Global Citizen Festival J Balvin Willy William
Related news
Ed Sheeran
News | 27 Nov 2017

James Blunt makes Sheeran godfather to his son

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that singer-musician James Blunt has made him the godfather to his son.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

Ed Sheeran parties with Bollywood brigade in Mumbai

MUMBAI:  On the night before his much awaited concert here on Sunday, Shape Of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran partied away with Bollywood's who's who, including Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

Things you must know before attending Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran will leave his fans swooning with his signature set up - one man, one stage and the performance of a lifetime.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Dress up like a true Ed Sheeran fan for his concert

MUMBAI: International singer Ed Sheeran is going to perform in India on Sunday and while you are gearing up for his ‘Divide Tour’, don't forget to dress like his true fan in order to impress him.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Ed Sheeran arrives today; plans to explore Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran’s much-awaited Divide album Asia Tour has finally kicked off.  Even though his widely covered injury led to select show cancellations, his love for India is pretty apparent considering he kept his date with India.Here is some interesting scoop from his visit -

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Universal Music India set to end 2017 with a string of major International releases

MUMBAI: For Universal Music India, the year 2017 has been nothing short of exceptional as the leread more

News
Saregama launches customized music cards

MUMBAI: After Carvaan, Saregama India launches another innovation – ‘Customized Music Cards’.read more

News
Shemaroo strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is rapidly strengthening its team with new hirings.read more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

top# 5 articles

1
Britney's fake manager steals her songs

MUMBAI: A thief pretending to be singer Britney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph persuaded her music label to send him four dozen of her unreleased...read more

2
Shreya Ghoshal receives a heartfelt gift from fan

MUMBAI: We have heard many stories where fans have gone to extremes to do their best for their favourite celebs. While there are others who do...read more

3
'The Voice Kids 2' recreates 'Secret Superstar' moment

MUMBAI: One and all loved Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The most appealing and touching thing in the film was the story of the lead girl Insiya...read more

4
Rapper A$AP Bari sued over sexual assault

MUMBAI: Rapper A$AP Bari, co-founder of the hip-hop group A$AP Mob, has been sued for sexually assaulting a woman, whom he exposed naked in a viral...read more

5
Shaan's app discontinued temporarily

MUMBAI:  The Bum Bum Bole hitmaker had started his personal app some time back to connect with his fans, but it didn’t quite run as planned....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group