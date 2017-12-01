Ed Sheeran, Beyonce release 'Perfect' duet

MUMBAI: Singers Ed Sheeran and Beyonce Knowles have come out with their new track Perfect. It was released by the duo on Friday.



The track has been remixed by Sheeran and features Knowles.



The song has Sheeran singing the intro verse and chorus before Knowles comes in on the second verse, only changing the gender to a female perspective, reports variety.com.



"Perfect" original song debuted on Sheeran's third album Divide, which was nominated twice for the Grammys.



This marks the third time Sheeran and Knowles have teamed up musically.



In 2015, they performed a tribute to veteran musician Stevie Wonder at “Songs in the Key of Life - An All-Star Salute," and later that year sang a rendition of "Drunk in Love" at Global Citizen Festival.



The Perfect remix is Knowles' third collaboration in recent months.



She accompanied J Balvin and Willy William's Mi Gente remix and Eminem's Walk On Water.

(Source: IANS)