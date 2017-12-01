Bringing you the best of Udit Naryan

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan has been ruling the Bollywood industry with his graceful voice for over three decades (80’s, 90, 2000) turns a year older today. Hailing from Nepal, the established playback singer is mainly featured in Nepali and Bollywood movies.

The singer is also a National Film and Filmfare awardee who has been giving vocals to famous Bollywood celebrity actors like Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and more. Not only Bollywood, the legend has also appeared on television as a panel judge and guest for many reality shows.

Interestingly, the singer is not sticking to one profession. He has also stepped in the shoes of acting along with singing for two Nepali movies like Kusume Rumal (1985) and Darpan Chaya (2001).

On this special day, Radioandmusic has got you 10 best Udit Narayan songs that will take you back to Udit Narayan days.

Yeh Ladka Hai Allah – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Title song - Dil To Pagal Hai

Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana - Major Saab

Pehla Nasha - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Bholi Si Surat - Dil To Pagal Hai

Aye Mere Humsafar - Qayamat Se Qyamat Tak

Chaha Hai Tujhko – Mann

Pardesi Pardesi - Raja Hindustan

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast - Machine