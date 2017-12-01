RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Dec 2017 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

Bringing you the best of Udit Naryan

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan has been ruling the Bollywood industry with his graceful voice for over three decades (80’s, 90, 2000) turns a year older today. Hailing from Nepal, the established playback singer is mainly featured in Nepali and Bollywood movies.

The singer is also a National Film and Filmfare awardee who has been giving vocals to famous Bollywood celebrity actors like Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and more. Not only Bollywood, the legend has also appeared on television as a panel judge and guest for many reality shows.

Interestingly, the singer is not sticking to one profession. He has also stepped in the shoes of acting along with singing for two Nepali movies like Kusume Rumal (1985) and Darpan Chaya (2001).

On this special day, Radioandmusic has got you 10 best Udit Narayan songs that will take you back to Udit Narayan days.

Yeh Ladka Hai Allah – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Title song - Dil To Pagal Hai

Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana - Major Saab

Pehla Nasha - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Bholi Si Surat - Dil To Pagal Hai

Aye Mere Humsafar - Qayamat Se Qyamat Tak

Chaha Hai Tujhko – Mann

Pardesi Pardesi - Raja Hindustan

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast - Machine

Tags
Udit Narayan
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2017

Armaan Malik derives his inspiration from Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Big FM’s show #Salim offers a unique content on the show with unheard trivia’s on musicians and their famous melodies with details on the technicalities behind the making of iconic songs.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2017

Udit Narayan to make guest appearance on 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Papa Kehte Hai famed singer Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan is going to make a guest appearance in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s popular singing reality show Om Shanti Om. The singer will be seen guiding the contestants in the coming weekend's episodes.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

A person can't grow in comfort zone: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aditya Narayan feels it is very important to step outside one's comfort zone to grow as an individual.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2017

These singers made television musically sound

MUMBAI: Singers have been a part of the idiot box from its start. No one can forget the funny and memorable title track of Doordarshan's Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, it was sung by the legend Kishore Kumar.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ on Big FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's singer-composer Salim Merchant, one-half of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, will be hosting a show on Big FM from mid-May titled ‘#Salim'. The show will be aired in a prime time band, in existing and new launched Hindi stations of Big FM.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Universal Music India set to end 2017 with a string of major International releases

MUMBAI: For Universal Music India, the year 2017 has been nothing short of exceptional as the leread more

News
Saregama launches customized music cards

MUMBAI: After Carvaan, Saregama India launches another innovation – ‘Customized Music Cards’.read more

News
Shemaroo strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is rapidly strengthening its team with new hirings.read more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

top# 5 articles

1
Monali to feature with Jennifer Hudson in music video

MUMBAI: Singer Monali Thakur is part of global music video On Top of The World that is aimed at creating awareness about clean energy solutions. The...read more

2
I make music for people: Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo, whose songs like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Fursat struck a chord with the audience, says he mostly makes music for...read more

3
Ed Sheeran, Beyonce release 'Perfect' duet

MUMBAI: Singers Ed Sheeran and Beyonce Knowles have come out with their new track Perfect. It was released by the duo on Friday.The track has been...read more

4
Britney's fake manager steals her songs

MUMBAI: A thief pretending to be singer Britney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph persuaded her music label to send him four dozen of her unreleased...read more

5
Shreya Ghoshal receives a heartfelt gift from fan

MUMBAI: We have heard many stories where fans have gone to extremes to do their best for their favourite celebs. While there are others who do...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group