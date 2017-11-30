RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2017 19:55 |  By RnMTeam

Shilpi Sharma makes it to DJ Mag 2017

MUMBAI: Actress turned DJ, Shilpi Sharma is currently on the ninth cloud, and the reason behind her happiness is that she has grabbed the fourth position in India’s top female DJs. The list which is created by the famous DJ Mag for the year 2017 has come out recently and in the list, Baby Doll fame singer has managed to be in the top five.

Shilpi said, “Being in the top five positions in India is really a wonderful feeling. My journey has been wonderful and I am really overwhelmed with the love received from the audiences. I believe there is yet more to achieve and I have a long way to go. I am so thankful to everyone who appreciated my work and believed in me. I promise to deliver such good work in future too”.

Shilpi has been a Bollywood actress and has worked for some known movies like Style, Jo Bole Sonihaal and Heroine. But after her not so happening acting stint, she decided to switch her career and became a Disc Jockey.

As a DJ, Shilpi has given chartbuster songs like Baby Doll, Lovely, Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, Gerua, Radha.

Tags
Shilpi Sharma DJ Mag Disc Jockey DJ Songs
Related news
News | 25 Nov 2017

Songs for a perfect weekend

MUMBAI: Finally the weekend is here, the time which is much wanted, the time which is relaxing, the time to find you, and just be you. In such a lovely time, what else can be better than listening to a good set of songs?

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

Songs to rejuvenate your weekend

MUMBAI: Weekend is the new beginning of another week ahead. Thus, it is essential for one to rejuvenate oneself and what could be better than a fun-packed weekend with Radionadmusic’s handpicked songs. Aaj Party Hai- GST

read more
News | 16 Nov 2017

Birthday special: Best songs of Raftaar

MUMBAI: Dillin Nair aka Raftaar came in the picture with his first hit Swag Mera Desi. Soon after he bagged songs in Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Lucknow Central, Raabta, Dishoom and many others.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2017

These songs are worth a listen

MUMBAI: Songs come and go, some are best and some are not. Out of so many of them, it is difficult to choose the best, but you don’t have to worry with Radioandmusic.com around. We bring to you some of the latest songs which trended this week and are worth a listen.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

Birthday Special: Best of Usha Uthup over the years

MUMBAI: The singer whose voice has been dominating the hearts and minds of millions is of none other than Usha Uthup. The singer has been one of those very few voices which are known for their uniqueness.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama launches customized music cards

MUMBAI: After Carvaan, Saregama India launches another innovation – ‘Customized Music Cards’.read more

Interviews
It takes a lot of courage to bring multi-platinum artistes for a brand new festival: Vaishal Shah, TIMEOUT 72
Vaishal Shah

TIMEOUT 72 is all that the buzz is about. Yes, it’s a music festival taking place in Goa.read more

News
Shemaroo strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is rapidly strengthening its team with new hirings.read more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shalmali Kholgade connects with her roots through Marathi music

MUMBAI: Well-known Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade of late has been making her presence felt in the Marathi music industry. She has sung songs...read more

2
Vishal Bhardwaj, Armaan-Amaal to debut on MTV Unplugged

MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj, and musical brother duo of Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik will debut in the upcoming season of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV...read more

3
Harrdy Sandhu requests fans to support 'Naah'

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop singer Hardy Sandhu, today released his new single Naah. The song has become a hit with the people and has got 251K views in just...read more

4
Miranda Lambert’s ‘Tin Man’ receives two Grammy award nominations

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville and prior Grammy Award-winner Miranda Lambert receives two nominations for her critically lauded,...read more

5
Shreya Ghoshal receives a heartfelt gift from fan

MUMBAI: We have heard many stories where fans have gone to extremes to do their best for their favourite celebs. While there are others who do...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group