Shilpi Sharma makes it to DJ Mag 2017

MUMBAI: Actress turned DJ, Shilpi Sharma is currently on the ninth cloud, and the reason behind her happiness is that she has grabbed the fourth position in India’s top female DJs. The list which is created by the famous DJ Mag for the year 2017 has come out recently and in the list, Baby Doll fame singer has managed to be in the top five.

Shilpi said, “Being in the top five positions in India is really a wonderful feeling. My journey has been wonderful and I am really overwhelmed with the love received from the audiences. I believe there is yet more to achieve and I have a long way to go. I am so thankful to everyone who appreciated my work and believed in me. I promise to deliver such good work in future too”.

Shilpi has been a Bollywood actress and has worked for some known movies like Style, Jo Bole Sonihaal and Heroine. But after her not so happening acting stint, she decided to switch her career and became a Disc Jockey.

As a DJ, Shilpi has given chartbuster songs like Baby Doll, Lovely, Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, Gerua, Radha.