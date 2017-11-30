Shalmali Kholgade connects with her roots through Marathi music

MUMBAI: Well-known Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade of late has been making her presence felt in the Marathi music industry. She has sung songs for big Marathi films like, Timepass 2, Happy Journey and many others. But, this is not it; the Pareshaan singer has a lot more to offer to the Marathi music industry.

Kholgade recently sang for music composer Avadhoot Gupte. “We have been spending a lot of time on the TV show Sur NA Dhyas Nava and we always wanted to work together. I was just waiting for the opportunity to work with him and finally, that day arrived. I will be singing a duet with him,” says The Balam Pichkari singer.

Shalmali is currently judging a regional singing reality show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava on Colors Marathi along with Composer- singer Avadhoot Gupte and Happy Journey music director Mahesh Kale.

She has also sung the title track of a serial Chahul, which is being liked by the viewers.

The Lat Lag Gayee singer is coming up with a different flavoured Marathi song composed by Shridhar Phadke, “I recently worked with Shridhar Phadke on a very non Shridhar Phadke song, which was a lot of fun. He is the sweetest man there is a lot that I learnt in that experience. He is very accommodating and humble as a person of his stature and credibility.”

Kholgade’s next release is a song with Marathi music composer Kaushal Inamdar. The singer also admired the young composer of the Marathi space Soham Pathak. “He is a man with a lot of potential,” adds the artiste.

Looks like, Shalmali Kholgade certainly has a deep connection with her mother tongue.