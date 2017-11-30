RadioandMusic
Music industry applauds Rabbani Khan on 'Naina'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Rabbani Khan recently released his new single Naina. The track is composed and sung by him. Naina is a romantic song that revolves around an innocent love story between a young boy and girl.

The story of this single is no different than that of Khan’s, as he narrates, “I am a very romantic person from soul and I have married the girl whom I dated for twelve years and I love her a lot.”

The singer has received praises from singing legends like Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, A R Rahman and others, for his song.

Kal Ho Na Ho singer Sonu Nigam says, "So proud of you my dear brother Rabbani for taking your great Father's legacy higher. Beautifully rendered and composed." Khan happens to be the song of legend Padma Shri Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Ace composer A R Rahman also wished the singer by saying, "Wishing you the very best Rabbani on the release of Naina."

Watch the song Naina, here:

Khan has three more singles lined up and he has plans to release them soon.

