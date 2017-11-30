Mika Singh launches 'DJ Waleya' in Delhi

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh launched his new single DJ Waleya - The Wedding Song, a duet with the well known Delhi singer Minu Bakshi.

The song is backed by a lavishly produced video directed by Jagmeet Bal which will be aired internationally, it features Kaptan Laddi and RDK as the music directors, Noddy Singh and Kaptan Laddi as lyricists.

Minu Bakshi said, "When a project like DJ Waleya achieves fruition it’s like a dream come true. Working with Mika has been a truly delightful musical experience."



DJ Waleya: The Wedding Song is the title of the new song released on Mika’s music label M and S.



Mika said, "DJ Waleya- The Wedding Song, will be a chart topper and a super hit and a must at this season’s weddings."