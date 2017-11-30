RadioandMusic
News |  30 Nov 2017 20:31 |  By RnMTeam

I firstly follow my belief and then confidence: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: One of the biggest success stories of Bollywood music industry is that of playback singer Sukhwinder Singh and a lot of factors in his life have been stepping stones to this path. Music is not just a career path for him, but it is his world and that is what translates into his work.

He says, “Whenever I travel there are these particular (music) bars which I count and they include rhythms. Music is connected to almost each and every other activity of mine.”

The Jai Ho singer currently feels consistency in his life and there is definitely, no running for anything. “I am not after everything and this is why I have a piece of my mind,” states the singer.

He further adds, "I am satisfied doing 8-10 songs a year, but they have to be mind-blowing. I always try and remain connected to all the good composers, producers who have been there in my life. I am blessed to have them and I am thankful to them for the opportunity they gave me.”

Sukhwinder’s songs are never the ones playing in the background. They are always in the lead and this has a lot to do with this singer’s personality.  “After I recorded for Bismil (Haider), Vishal Bhardwaj asked me to make a Sukhi version of the song. Basically, he wanted my version of the track, something that would go with my personality. So, they made a jazzy remix of Bismil,” narrated the Chak De hitmaker.

One always succeeds when they have a set of beliefs and Sukhwinder does have a few. “There are two things that come to my mind when I get an opportunity. One is confidence and another one is belief. I prioritize on both but I firstly follow my belief and then confidence. Whenever I get a song I add my input to it. I am blessed to have worked with composers who have allowed me to add my creativity to the tracks.”

Sukhwinder Singh’s recent songs have been a part of Sachin, Mom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Tiger Zinda Hai(Title track) and Thugs of Hindustan. He has crooned a song for upcoming film Umeed.  “Umeed is going to be a revolutionary film,” signs off Singh.  

 

Sukhwinder Singh Vishal-Shekhar Sachin Mom Toilet Ek Prem Katha Tiger Zinda Hai Vishal Bhardwaj
