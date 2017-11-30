Harrdy Sandhu requests fans to support 'Naah'

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop singer Hardy Sandhu, today released his new single Naah. The song has become a hit with the people and has got 251K views in just four hours of its release.

Harrdy says, “I am extremely excited about this song. A lot went behind curating this and I had a great time shooting for it. Nora is a natural dancer and I really thank her for being my partner in this one. Play the song on repeat and show me some love, jhappian.”

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa fame Nora Fatehi features in the song. The actress was lastly seen in the Raftaar’s song Baby Marvake Manegi.

In the song, the viewers will get to see the sizzling chemistry between the Hardy Sandhu and Nora Fatehi. The song is shot in Bangkok for over two days. Also, Sandhu will be seen flaunting his six packs in the track.

Adding on, Sony Music India marketing director Sanujeet Bhujabal, says, “Harrdy Sandhu is a hugely talented and hardworking artist. Being a perfectionist he is making his mark in the industry in his inimitable way and this song will add to his global recognition. This is the beginning of a great association.”

Watch the song here:

Hardy will be seen promoting his song on the recently launched show Entertainment Ki Raat on Colors.